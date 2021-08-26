BFT Financial Group LLC Sells 199 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

BFT Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $164.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.56. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

