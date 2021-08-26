Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Big Lots by 945.3% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 74,530 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 99.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 52,051 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 7.6% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Big Lots by 10.0% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Big Lots by 40.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.33. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

