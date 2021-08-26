Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of BILI traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.62. 107,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,793,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.21. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.43.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.