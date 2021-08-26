Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.20 million-$104.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.81 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.880 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.00.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $219.05. The company had a trading volume of 986,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,134. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $222.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.46 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $277,137.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,092.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $297,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 186,583 shares of company stock worth $33,937,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.