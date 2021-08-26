Bill R. Sanford Sells 10,527 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Bill R. Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of Integer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50.
Shares of ITGR stock opened at $95.72 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.42.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,209,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 205,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Integer by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Integer by 31.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.