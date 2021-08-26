Bill R. Sanford Sells 10,527 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bill R. Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Integer alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of Integer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $95.72 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,209,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 205,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Integer by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Integer by 31.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.