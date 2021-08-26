Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 770 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,528,000 after purchasing an additional 90,340 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 88.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,054,000 after purchasing an additional 37,482 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $365.08. The stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,663. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.34. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

