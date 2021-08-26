Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,000 BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 904,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 63,217 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 373,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 40,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 292,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. 860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,945. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

