Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Director Sells $1,926,080.00 in Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $500.24 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $504.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $464.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 144.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.0% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TECH. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.64.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

