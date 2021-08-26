Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Director Sells $1,926,080.00 in Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:TECH opened at $500.24 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $504.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $464.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 144.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14.
Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.0% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have commented on TECH. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.64.
Bio-Techne Company Profile
Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.
