Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Holdings Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.64.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total value of $1,926,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,554,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,270 shares of company stock worth $26,484,673. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $500.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $464.19. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $504.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

