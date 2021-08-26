BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Sells $188,572.80 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 4,533 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $188,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,966,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BCAB traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.50. 326,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,315. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95. BioAtla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.34). Equities analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 511.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCAB. Roth Capital began coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

