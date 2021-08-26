Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler Purchases 50,000 Shares

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $384,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
BDSX opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.81. Biodesix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.
Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.
BDSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.
Biodesix Company Profile
Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.
