Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler Purchases 50,000 Shares

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $384,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BDSX opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.81. Biodesix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 30.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biodesix by 33.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Biodesix by 278.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Biodesix by 28.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

