BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,426 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $34,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $753.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.07. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $67.74.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

