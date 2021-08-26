BitCoal (COAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25,477.62

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. BitCoal has a market cap of $25,477.62 and $120.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.46 or 0.00637293 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 301.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001660 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

