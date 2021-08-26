BitcoinHD (BHD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.65 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $14.16 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for $2.33 or 0.00005007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinHD has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00050662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00118819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00152346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,481.11 or 0.99947882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $474.15 or 0.01019556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.67 or 0.06652300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

