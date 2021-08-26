Bitgear (GEAR) Market Cap Hits $1.07 Million

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitgear has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Bitgear has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $40,251.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00051942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00126088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00156728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,142.09 or 1.00149451 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.74 or 0.01038278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.75 or 0.06455575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,496,579 coins. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

