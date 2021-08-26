Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.07 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:BSM opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth $161,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

