BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Short Interest Update

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 364.3% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BGIO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 45,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,272. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $16.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 251.37%. This is a positive change from BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 302.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 132,520 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

