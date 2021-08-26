BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Short Interest Update

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 364.3% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BGIO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 45,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,272. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $16.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 251.37%. This is a positive change from BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
About BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
