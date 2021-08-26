BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Sold by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BST traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.94. 804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,536. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $62.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

