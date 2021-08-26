Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires 520 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.0% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $550.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,312. The company’s 50 day moving average is $525.21. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $243.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.