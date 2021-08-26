Blue Square Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,881 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after buying an additional 510,573 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,035,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.24. 516,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,907,013. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.