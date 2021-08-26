Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $17,133,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIL stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $91.46. 127,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,884. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.45 and a 12 month high of $91.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.46.

