BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:BXC opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.59. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $600.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 213.94% and a net margin of 6.15%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 8,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $403,361.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $150,442.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,469.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,976 shares of company stock worth $2,784,808. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in BlueLinx by 423.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 89,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlueLinx by 519.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 76,538 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the second quarter worth about $558,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the second quarter worth about $2,489,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 327.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

