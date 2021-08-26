Bluzelle Reaches Market Cap of $71.20 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $71.20 million and approximately $15.94 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00053964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.55 or 0.00761590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00097952 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

BLZ is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,724,124 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Bluzelle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

