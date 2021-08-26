BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Ventas (NYSE:VTR) to “Hold”

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

VTR opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.96.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

