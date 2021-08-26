BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of TSE ZEB traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$37.01. 1,261,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,951. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$24.28 and a 1-year high of C$37.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.34.

