BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) versus Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Critical Survey

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BNCCORP and Alerus Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $122.50 million 1.20 $44.61 million N/A N/A Alerus Financial $245.47 million 2.00 $44.67 million $2.52 11.30

Alerus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BNCCORP and Alerus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A Alerus Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Alerus Financial has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.24%. Given Alerus Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alerus Financial is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of BNCCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BNCCORP has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and Alerus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 35.89% 31.65% 3.53% Alerus Financial 21.31% 16.52% 1.79%

Summary

Alerus Financial beats BNCCORP on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products. The Retirement & Benefit Services segment consists of retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, HSA, and other benefit services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services to consumer and commercial clients, including financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust services, estate administration, and custody services. The Mortgage segment includes first and second mortgage loans through a centralized mortgage unit. The Corporate Administration segment covers indirect overhead allocations and income tax expense. The was company founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Folks, ND.

