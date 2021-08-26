BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives $59.54 Average Target Price from Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BNPQY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of BNPQY opened at $31.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.65. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

