BOLT (BOLT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $254,336.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, BOLT has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. BOLT has a total market cap of $7.49 million and approximately $254,336.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00052101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00052348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.21 or 0.00747523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00097189 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars.

