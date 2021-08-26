BonFi Market Capitalization Reaches $1.07 Million (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. BonFi has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $345,382.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BonFi Profile

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

