Boosted Finance (BOOST) Hits Market Capitalization of $211,647.47

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00007480 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 37.4% against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $211,647.47 and $79,905.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00051346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00121776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00154234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,188.96 or 0.99819701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $482.71 or 0.01021086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.75 or 0.06624645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

