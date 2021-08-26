Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Up 38.3% This Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $66.66 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00003657 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.74 or 0.00510790 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003450 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $560.75 or 0.01194740 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,836,589 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.