Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $89,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,892 shares of company stock worth $1,287,693 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

