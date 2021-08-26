BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.98. 96,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BOX has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

