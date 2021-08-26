BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-$0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $856-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $854.05 million.BOX also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.20-$0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOX. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.14. 3,451,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,712. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BOX has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

