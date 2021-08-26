Brian Gerson Acquires 5,000 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,238. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.59.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.
FSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,988 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,286,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,828 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.
About FS KKR Capital
FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.
