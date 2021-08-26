Brian Gerson Acquires 5,000 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,238. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

FSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,988 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,286,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,828 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

