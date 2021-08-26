Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 35.91% and a negative return on equity of 75.93%. Analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

