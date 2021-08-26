Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 164,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 235,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

STNE stock opened at $52.88 on Thursday. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.24.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on STNE shares. lowered their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

