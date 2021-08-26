Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.39 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 1.59% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Q3 Asset Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 30,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RTH opened at $180.84 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.09.

