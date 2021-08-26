Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $5.04 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $77,000. Tobam grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 33.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

AOS stock opened at $72.25 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

