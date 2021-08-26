Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 9,475 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,160 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDB opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $144.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.65. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

