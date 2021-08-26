Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 10,125 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,025,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $206,724,000. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,066,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,717,000 after purchasing an additional 60,777 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,007,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.14. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

