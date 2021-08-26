Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $4.58 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

CASY stock opened at $203.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.86. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.38 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.