Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $150.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

