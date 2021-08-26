Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Increased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.3% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.12. The stock had a trading volume of 285,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,689,657. The firm has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.