Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $483.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,915. The business’s fifty day moving average is $476.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $333.51 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.