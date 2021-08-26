Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stock Holdings Increased by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,846 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease comprises approximately 2.0% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 349.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,116 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 393.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 340,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 271,429 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $928,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 274.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 89,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 129.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 177,483 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.64. 10,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,721. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 56.70.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

