Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Securities

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $2,374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 97,960 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $946,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,556 shares during the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

