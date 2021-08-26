Brokerages Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.17). Berkeley Lights reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $762,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,609,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $1,508,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,427. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

BLI opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -41.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.