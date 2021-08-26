Brokerages Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.17). Berkeley Lights reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $762,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,609,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $1,508,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,427. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

BLI opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -41.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

