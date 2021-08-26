Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.81. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,182 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Nasdaq by 29.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Nasdaq by 96.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Nasdaq by 13.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Nasdaq by 50.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.56. 8,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,332. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.