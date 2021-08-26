Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to report $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:PSTL opened at $19.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $264.69 million, a PE ratio of 276.86 and a beta of 0.46. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 89.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,702,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 60,123 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 182,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

